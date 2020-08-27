2020 tax holiday weekend promises deals, discounts

Published August 28, 2020

By GAIL LOWE

In 2018, Massachusetts Legislators signed into law an annual sales tax holiday for one weekend every year.

Now, two years later, consumers can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars by holding off making major purchases such as appliances until this coming weekend, Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30.

Retail items of up to $2,500 that are bought in Massachusetts for personal use on these two days will be exempt from a sales tax.

David Mouradian, owner of Melrose Oriental Rug at 937 Main St., Melrose is offering between 10 and 30 percent off all rugs, and he will pay the tax based on the sale price.

Shoppers are invited to come in early, take home a rug home to see how it fits their décor and arrange payment over tax holiday weekend. In preparation for the two big tax-free days, sidewalk sales have been in progress recently.

Mouradian plans to follow COVID-19 state guidelines and will allow only three people at a time inside his store. Masks must be worn, and he will have them for shoppers who do not have one. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

On Saturday, the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mouradian said the cleaning side of his business has been “swamped” since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and he is offering porch pick-up for cleaning COVID-19 “puppy stains.” Mouradian wished to thank all his loyal customers for their support during this extremely tough business climate.

At North Reading Motorsports, 49 Main St., North Reading, Fred Spinazzola is literally “gearing up” for the state’s tax holiday weekend. In business since 1976, his company is all about motor parts, accessories and riding gear for dirt bikes, ATVs, watercraft and motorcycles. (Vehicles will be taxed.) Spinazzola is also offering a special for snow-blower service. He is now taking orders for Ariens snow-blowers.

Like other business owners, Spinazzola will follow state protocols and have masks and hand sanitizer available for shoppers. Ten people at a time will be allowed inside. Curbside pick-up and electronic delivery can be arranged.

On Saturday, the business will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed on Sunday. Spinazzola suggests that shoppers or those in need of service call ahead for an appointment.

Meanwhile, according to Chris Langley, spokesman for MarketStreet in Lynnfield, the shopping mecca will host the second edition of its sidewalk sale “Shop to Table,” featuring exclusive deals and discounts from a diverse variety of shops focused on home décor, athletic-leisure apparel, pet and beauty supplies and fashion for the whole family.

Examples of discounts include 30 percent off at Eddie Bauer, 25 percent off retail at James Joseph Salon, 70 percent off at J.Crew, 20 percent off all earrings at Kendra Scott, a sample of a best-selling soap or lotion at Lush Cosmetics, 30 percent off at Master O Karate clothing and uniforms, 10 percent off all treats at Polkadog Bakery, 10 percent off everything at Casper up to $2,500, 30 percent off entire full-price purchases at White House Black Market and new markdowns and exclusive product launches at Williams-Sonoma. Other participating shops include Altar’d State, American Eagle Outfitters, FatFace, Sephora, The Paper Store and others.

As in other communities, businesses at MarketStreet will follow state guidelines, which require that shoppers wear masks. For more information and business hours, visit www.marketstreetlynnfield.com.

Doug Hart, owner of Hart’s Ace Hardware at the corner of Main and Water streets in Wakefield, plans to be open both Saturday and Sunday over tax holiday weekend, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., respectively.

Though Hart is not offering specials this year, he does have a fresh supply of paint and home and garden supplies for the most basic household jobs and special projects.

The Sweetbay Shop at 391 Main St. also plans to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and will offer discounted items for sale on the sidewalk. It will be closed on Sunday. Shoppers will be required to wear a mask if they enter the store.

“The town of Wakefield has been so supportive throughout the pandemic,” said Beth Hylan, owner of the shop and purveyor of fresh flowers for all occasions, from proms to anniversaries, and unique gifts that accent and beautify every room of a home.

Phil Higgins, owner of Morgan Jewelers at 695 Main St. in Melrose said that the pandemic has not slowed down the business of buying engagement rings. “People still want to get married,” he said.

Higgins will be open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Sunday), and though he is not offering any special discounts, he will be selling all kinds of jewelry, from bracelets and necklaces to rings. He is also accepting jewelry that needs repair and is handling remodels of existing pieces.

Though inventory is “shaky” right now, Robert Porcaro, co-owner of Hugo’s of Melrose, 424 Main St., will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. He said that many people have decided to replace their appliances during the pandemic, and the demand has caused a shortage. Even so, Hugo’s is offering a range of appliances manufactured by General Electric, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, and Fisher & Paykel. This manufacturer is offering a $500 instant rebate on a classic range. Visit Hugo’s Web site at hugosmelroseappliance.com to sign up for exclusive offers and special discounts that will be delivered by e-mail. Gas, electric, pellet and other grills and air conditioning units will also be for sale. Those entering the store will be required to wear masks.

What products do not qualify for the tax holiday? Meals, motor vehicles, motor boats, telecommunication services, tobacco products, marijuana or marijuana products and alcoholic beverages.

Online purchases will be tax free as long as eligible products are ordered and paid for during tax holiday weekend.

On a final note, gasoline is among the products that will be taxed so people planning a late summer getaway will not get a break on fuel costs.