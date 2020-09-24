33 Melrose artists’ work displayed

Sep 24, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 25, 2020

MELROSE — Melrose Arts, along with the Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce its 13th Annual Window Art Walk Oct. 3-19 in Melrose. Each year, local Melrose artists team up with downtown merchants to present a beautiful display of art. Residents can stroll the downtown area and see work in various media done by local artists displayed in the windows of participating merchants. Come see what some artists have created during this pandemic. An online listing showing which artists are in each window will be available to the public on the website www.melrosearts.com.

This free event is a great way to spend a beautiful fall afternoon – seeing what’s happening on the local art scene and supporting local businesses. Since the window walk lasts for two weeks, there’s no excuse to miss it.

It’s a great way to see what your neighbors and local artists are creating . Many events have been canceled, so Melrose Arts is happy to present this annual display in a safe way. Thirty-four merchants will lend their windows for the display.

Melrose Arts was founded 15 years ago after the revival of the Spring Arts Festival at Memorial Hall. Since then, they have added the Window Art Walk in the fall, monthly art demonstrations at the Milano Senior Center (open to all ages), teamed up with the Beebe Estate to offer monthly art exhibits, and recently joined with the Melrose Open Studio Tour (MOST). This year the Open Studio Tour will be a virtual event that will take place during November.

All of these events are free and open to the public.

For more information about Melrose Arts or the Window Art Walk, please visit its website at www.melrosearts.com or contact Kerry Pegoraro at KLPegoraro@gmail.com or Debra Corbett at corbettdebra50@gmail.com.