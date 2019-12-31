A bittersweet second half of 2019

Dec 31, 2019 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 31, 2019 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Another fantastic Fourth of July celebration kicked off the second half of 2019, thanks to the Wakefield Independence Day Committee and the West Side Social Club. From the morning children’s events on the Common to the outstanding parade in the afternoon to the music and fireworks in the evening, a good time was had by all.

On July 5, Officer Cliff Perry, one of the most respected members of the Wakefield Police Department, retired. A graduate of Wakefield High School and the University of Massachusetts, Officer Perry served his town as a police officer for 31 years.

In early July, the town learned that another high-ranking town official would be moving on. School Business Administrator Michael Pfifferling announced that he would be leaving Wakefield after six years to take the position of Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations in his native Haverhill.

Also in July, Rosemary Dellano retired after 33 years as the administrative assistant for the Wakefield Fire Department.

A weekend heatwave hit the town from July 19-21, with heat indices ranging from the upper 90s to 110 degrees.

On Tuesday, July 23, Superintendent Doug Lyons introduced the School Department’s new Business Administrator. Christine Bufagna came to Wakefield from the Lawrence school system.

In late July, the School Department announced that it would pursue an aggressive timeline in hopes of replacing the Greenwood School roof during the summer of 2020. The work will be done with financial assistance from the state.

On July 31, a bench-clearing brawl in the downtown sent one man to the hospital with head injuries and resulted in three men being summonsed to court. The fight began with a verbal exchange on the benches in front of the library.

On Aug. 5, the Town Council approved Town Administrator Steve Maio’s recommendation and appointed Wakefield native Joe Conway as the new Director of Public Works. The 2003 Wakefield Wakefield Memorial High School grad worked his way up from DPW laborer to Director in just 12 years. He was selected from a field of 20 applicants.

Meanwhile, the town learned that Conway’s predecessor, retired DPW Director Rick Stinson, wasn’t staying retired for long. In August, he was appointed interim public works director in Melrose after John Scenna left for a position in Lynnfield.

In mid-August, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a developer’s plans to expand and convert the Harvard Mills building at the corner of Albion and Foundry streets into 184 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Few were surprised on Aug. 23 when Massachusetts 6th District Congressman Seth Moulton announced that he was ending his presidential campaign.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Festival Italia brought thousands to the downtown for music, food and fun.

In late August, the School Committee decided to form a 17-member “working group” to consider next steps for Wakefield Memorial High School whether or not the town’s pending request for financial assistance to upgrade the facility was accepted by the Massachusetts School Building Authority.

In early September, the Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department announced a moratorium on natural gas heating installations in new multi-family buildings due to the increasing cost of gas during peak times and the fact that supply has not kept up with demand for natural gas in the Northeast.

The town was saddened to hear of the passing of former Selectman Jim Good on Sept. 4 at age 82. A 1956 graduate of Wakefield High School, he was a Selectman in the 1970s and then returned to serve from 2003-2013. Jim Good also was for years a major force in Wakefield youth sports, coaching Babe Ruth Baseball, Pop Warner Football and Youth Hockey.

On Saturday Sept. 7, the descendants of John J. Round gathered at the playground that bears his name to rededicate the field and two new plaques that grace the main gate to the park. Round was a selectman and philanthropist who donated land and planted thousands of trees in Wakefield.

History was made on Monday Sept. 9, when the Town Council met for the first time ever outdoors on the Lower Common with Lake Quannapowitt as the backdrop.

On Sept. 11, the Zoning Board of Appeals got its first look at plans for the old American Mutual/Comverse Building on Quannapowitt Parkway. Waterstone Properties presented plans to lease the building out for bioscience laboratory and office use.

In mid-September, JRM Hauling & Recycling took over trash collection in town from Russell Disposal.

On Sept. 16, many in town rejoiced at the news that the First Baptist Church congregation had decided to rebuild on the site of the church that was destroyed by fire on Oct. 23, 2018.

Work began on a brand-new floor for the Americal Civic Center Drill Hall on Sept. 17. The hall serves as a venue for youth and adult sports as well as community events.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the First Parish Congregational Church celebrated its 375th anniversary by offering a full day of fun family activities on the Common.

A week later, on Sept. 28, the town celebrated its 375th. Wakefield Heritage Day featured a full day of events offered by the Wakefield Historical Society, including trolley tours of local historic sites.

On Monday, Oct. 7, the Town Council heard and approved Police Chief Steven Skory’s proposal to reconfigure the downtown benches to discourage loitering and public drinking.

On October 9, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved Anthony Bonacorso’s revised plans for a 173-unit 40B affordable housing complex on Tarrant Lane.

In early October, the town mourned the passing of Don Young, the award-winning photojournalist and 1955 WMHS graduate who worked for many years shooting photos for the Wakefield Daily Item and other local papers.

On Thursday, Oct. 17 the Town Council, The Finance Committee and the School Committee met in joint session at the Galvin Middle School Auditorium to discuss budget matters.

Hundreds gathered on Oct. 23 for an outdoor service on the site of the First Baptist Church to observe the one-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed the church.

On Monday, October 28, the Town Council hosted the annual tax classification hearing.

On Nov. 5, State Rep. Paul Brodeur defeated Monica Medeiros to become mayor-elect of Melrose. Brodeur’s legislative district included precincts in Wakefield and his election triggered speculation regarding interest in that seat.

In mid-November, Wakefield Town Councilor Ann McGonigle Santos and Melrose City Councilor Kate Lipper-Garabedian each confirmed her intention to run for the State Rep. seat.

A large crowd turned out for Veterans Day Ceremonies in Veterans Memorial Auditorium at the Galvin Middle School on Monday, Nov. 11.

After 20 years in Wakefield, Action Ambulance was replaced by Cataldo Ambulance Service with a vote by the Town Council on Nov. 13 to award Cataldo a three-year contract.

In mid-November, the Town Council accepted the WMGLD’s offer to donate three electric vehicle charging stations to the town. Two will be located in the downtown area and one will be at Veterans Field.

It was a quick fall Regular Town Meeting on Nov. 18 as 121 voters took just 90 minutes to complete work on 11 articles.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Warrior football team suffered a crushing 35-7 defeat in Melrose to a juggernaut Red Raider team that would go on to become Super Bowl champs.

The first couple of days of December came with the first plowable snow of the season, as a storm dumped about 5 inches of heavy, wet snow on the town.

Wakefield Community Access Television threw a retirement party for Executive Director Tom Stapleton on Dec. 4 at the Crystal Community Club. Hundreds attended, including past and present town officials and past and present WCAT staff.

The 11th annual Holiday Stroll drew big crowds to the downtown on Dec. 7 for music, dance, food and fun.

On Dec. 10 the town and the region were stunned by the accidental death of a tree worker who was part of a crew working at a Greenwood Street address.

After unsuccessful tries in three successive years, the Town learned on Dec. 11 that Wakefield Memorial High School had been accepted into the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s process for financial assistance for school building projects.

The Zoning Board of Appeals on Dec. 11 approved Waterstone Properties’ plans to lease out 200-400 Quannapowitt Parkway for scientific laboratory and office use.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, dozens of volunteers laid over 400 wreaths on the graves of soldiers in the veterans’ section of Forest Glade Cemetery.

Santa arrived by sleigh to the cheers of children on the Common at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14.

A large crowd turned out on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. for the lighting of the menorah on the Common to mark the fist day of Hanukkah.

Today’s Daily Item is the final edition to be laid out by local resident Colleen Riley. Her creative talent and professionalism will be greatly missed in the newsroom as will her quick wit and cheerful demeanor. Best of luck Colleen!