A tribute to a fallen hero

Jan 9, 2020 by Keith Curtis



WAKEFIELD — It was a moving scene on North Avenue at around noon yesterday.

Firefighters and police officers from Wakefield and Lynnfield stood at attention as the funeral procession for Ryan Dan Fortini passed under a large American flag suspended from two fire engines en route to Lakeside Cemetery following funeral services yesterday morning in his hometown of Burlington, Mass. The procession included many police and private vehicles of mourners from New York and other states as well as Massachusetts.

Ryan Fortini was retired New York State Police Trooper who passed away on January 1, 2020 at age 42 from illnesses stemming from his assignment to the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Following the events of 9/11, Investigator Ryan Fortini was assigned to aid with the search and recovery efforts in New York City as part of the New York State Police Detail. Ryan entered into retirement from the New York State Police after 16 years of service on July 15, 2015, because of his worsening illness.

During his more than 15 years of service, he was assigned to Troop K and then to the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team in the NYS Hudson Valley.

After Ryan graduated from Burlington High School in 1995, he enlisted in the Army National Guard Military Police at just 17 years old. He served proudly for six honorable years while also accelerating college, graduating from UMass Lowell in just three and a half years. Ryan was determined to go the police academy as soon as possible after graduation.

“Ryan was proud to serve as a first responder during 9/11 and as a New York State Trooper for many years,” his obituary noted. “He fought like a warrior and died a hero. Ryan never had regrets. He would do it all over again if he had to.”

Trooper Ryan Fortini is survived by his parents, Edwin and Doreen Fortini; his fiance, Caitlin McGuire; his brother, Matthew Fortini and his wife Neela; his sister, Joy Wilson and her husband Brian; nieces and nephews, Isabelle Wilson, Caitlin Fortini, Collin Fortini, McKenna Wilson, and Isla and Caden Masiello.