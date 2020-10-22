Adi Olivardia, 86

Oct 22, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 22, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Ådi Olivardia, 86, of Wakefield and formerly of Somerville, died Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Born in Brazil on Feb. 9, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ricardo and Helena (Voltz) Timm.

Mrs. Olivardia devoted her life to her family, as well as helping those in need.

She was the beloved wife of the late Santos Jorge Olivardia. She was the loving mother of Ricardo Olivardia of Wakefield, Adi Marciello and her husband, Michael, of Needham and Roberto Olivardia and his wife, Sharon, of Reading. She was the grandmother of Stephen and Matthew Marciello and Roman and Arianna Olivardia.

The family would like to express their immense gratitude for the loving care provided by Artis Senior Living of Lexington.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private celebration of life. Arrangements are being handled by McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wake