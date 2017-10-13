Albert J. Sabbatelli, 85

Published in the October 13, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Albert J. Sabbatelli, 85, of Wakefield, a loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Born Alberto Michele Sabbatelli in New York City on April 2, 1932, he was the son of the late Michele and Carmela Sabbatelli (née Sagliano) of Campania, Italy and later Queens, New York, and brother of Angelo Sabbatelli of Massapequa, New York, and Catolto Sabbatelli of Astoria, New York.

Albert was retired from Local 4 IUOE after 40 years of service and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Albert had been a Wakefield resident since 1954 and was an active member of St. Florence Church.

Mr. Sabbatelli was the husband of the late Patricia J. Sabbatelli (née Noonan). He is survived by his daughter Marybeth Hubbard of Rowley, his son John Sabbatelli and his wife Susan of Wakefield and his son Daniel Sabbatelli and his wife Emília of Woburn. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Mitchell, Vada, Lynsie, Lydia, Holly and Chloe.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral will be held from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 o’clock in the morning followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 o’clock.

Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.