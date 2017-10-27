Part of Albion St. closed Sunday

Oct 27, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 27, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Police and the Department of Public Works report that a portion of Albion Street will be closed to traffic Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. while the town holds its family-oriented Spooktacular 2017 activities.

Albion Street will be closed from Main Street to North Avenue.

Parking along that stretch of Albion Street will be prohibited.

People of all ages are welcome to join in the fun of the Spooktacular, which will include face painting, balloon twisting, temporary tattoo stations, in-costume photo opportunities, giant-sized games and much more Halloween excitement.

Activities run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

—–

Yesterday police reported that on two separate occasions they had to turn youths away from the abandoned Winship Estate on Mansion Road.

At about 5:20 p.m. police went to the abandoned mansion after being told two young women with flashlights were entering the property. They were sent on their way.

Later, at about 9:15 p.m., a carload of young people were said to be entering the old estate. Those trespassers were sent on their way too.

—–

Smashed pumpkins and flowers were reported just before 10 last night on Pine Ridge Road.

—–

Yesterday’s rain and wind brought down tree limbs on Preston Street around 5:20 p.m., which were removed from the roadway, and on Water Street around 9:50 p.m. The latter incident involved large limbs falling and damaging the front bumper and left taillight of a passing motor vehicle. The DPW cleared debris from the street.

—–

At around 8:15 a.m. yesterday a student who had an allergic reaction at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School was taken to Winchester Hospital by Action Ambulance.

—–

Police helped get vehicles moved from the Main Street-Yale Avenue intersection yesterday just after noontime.

—–

A motor vehicle accident was reported at 1:23 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of North Avenue and Quannapowitt Parkway.

—–

A local realtor found an old .22 caliber, bolt action rifle in a home he is selling in town and turned it into police around 3:05 yesterday afternoon.

—–

Police went to a Water Street condominium unit around 9:45 last night after the owner found signs of a possible break-in.

According to police, the resident left home around 8 a.m. and came back around 8 p.m. to find pry marks on the frame of a rear door. No entry was gained and nothing was missing.

—–

Today at 6:20 a.m. a disabled motor vehicle was reported at North Avenue and Quannapowitt Parkway. Police stood by while the driver changed a flat tire.