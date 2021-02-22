Alexander R. Francesconi

Feb 22, 2021

Published in the February 22, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Alexander R. Francesconi, of Wakefield, also known as “Sonny” or “Alec” to family and friends, went home to be with the Lord, February 20, 2021.

Born in Revere on March 20, 1929 he was the son of the late Alexander and Mary (Federiconi) Francesconi.

Sonny was raised in Revere and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School. He then went on to Tilton Academy Preparatory School and Wentworth Institute of Technology. Shortly after completing his education, Sonny enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a bricklayer for Local Union 3 who very much enjoyed his craft and a good cigar.

Sonny could be found daily, sitting in his backyard reading a book and smoking a cigar… one of his favorite pastimes. He loved working with his hands, evident by the family home he built and lived in for over 60 years in Wakefield, as well as his New Hampshire home. He loved spending time at his New Hampshire house with his family and in-laws, where they enjoyed many laughs, cookouts and spending time on his boat. Sonny loved cooking in his kitchen, but especially loved eating!

He enjoyed going out to eat with his family and his daily trips to Hammersmith in Saugus with his brother-in-law Charlie and “the boys.” In his retirement years he loved taking trips to his condo in Florida. Above all, he cherished time with his family, especially on the holidays when the whole extended family got together.

He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Thomas) Francesconi. He was the loving father of Paula Golini and her husband Michael of North Reading, Sandra Santosuosso and her husband Alfred of Reading, Carla Greco and her husband Frank of Barnstable, and Linda Sorrentino and her husband Carmen of Wakefield. Brother of the late Dorothy King, and Carl, Ralph and Henry Francesconi. He was the grandfather of Alfred Santosuosso and his wife Vanessa, Nicole Leonard, David Santosuosso, Frank, Maria, Christina and Rosalie Greco, and Jeana, Carmen, Gino and Anthony Sorrentino. He was the great grandfather of Anthony, Michael and Rocco Santosuosso and Evangeline, Luke and Teddy Leonard. He is also survived by many dear in-laws from the Thomas family, as well as many nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday from 4-7pm. Interment, Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending the visitation will be required to wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.