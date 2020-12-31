Alfred A. DeSimone

Dec 31, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 31, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Alfred A. DeSimone, 82, of Reading, died, December 29, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington.

Alfred was born in Boston on August 24, 1938 and was the son of the late Alfred D. and Albina (Lemongelli) DeSimone.

Alfred was raised in Medford and later moved and lived most of his life in Wakefield. He was a lifetime member of the Boston Braves Historical Association and had a great passion for thoroughbred racing and at one point in his life had owned one. He was loved by everyone who knew him and always had a smile on his face.

Alfred is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Mary Brosnahan and her children, Lisa Goodhue and her husband Paul, Michael McGovern, Louise Hamilton and her husband Barry. He is also survived by Mary’s granddaughters: Ericka Worobey, Maryanne McGovern, and Jessica Hamilton and one great-granddaughter: Sophia Julien. He was predeceased by his sister, Ester Goldstein and her husband Max Milton Goldstein.

Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.