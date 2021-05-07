Alice M. Dow Brazier, 88

May 7, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 7, 2021 edition.

DERRY, NH — Alice M. Dow Brazier passed away with family by her side on March 24, 2021 at the age of 88, at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH.

Alice was born on December 5, 1932 in Lynn, MA.

Alice was the late daughter of Cleta Moore and John Moore. Alice was predeceased by two brothers John and Alden Moore.

Alice married Edward Dow (1949-1990, div) and the two raised their family in Wakefield Massachusetts. Alice was the beloved mother of Mary Standish (Charles) of Maine; Bonnie Dow Spell (Roland) of St. Thomas, USVI; Karen Dow Biagi (John dec.) of Florida; Nancy Dow Moody (Sam Kornhauser) of California; Marlene A. Dow of New Hampshire; Edward G. Dow (Anne) of Massachusetts; Alison M. Dow (Michael Townsend) of New Hampshire; Alden (Jack) J. Dow of Massachusetts.

Alice was grandmother and proud of her grandchildren who called her Nana; Charles Standish and Heather Levesque (Jared) of Maine; Adam Spell (Jill) of Vermont; Emily Spell and Jacob Spell of Massachusetts; Alexandra Biagi of Georgia; Austin Moody (Nicole) of Massachusetts; Samantha White of New Hampshire; Christopher Dow, Jennifer Dow and William Dow of Massachusetts; Shannon White of New Hampshire. Alice was also the proud great-grandmother of 11 great grandchildren

Alice was married to Robert Brazier (1993-2001, dec) and settled in Georgia. Alice enjoyed the latter part of her life in Georgia with Bob and visits from her family.

She moved backed to New England to enjoy her children and grandchildren in her last years.

She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.