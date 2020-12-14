Alice Medeiros, 63

Published in the December 14, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Ålice Medeiros, 63, passed away suddenly at home in Wakefield on Dec. 6, 2020.

Our beloved Alice was born in Cambridge, grew up in Somerville and lived in Reading and Wakefield. A graduate of Bentley University (accounting) and Somerville High School. Alice worked at Lucia’s Restaurant in Winchester and Bear Hill Golf Club in Stoneham. She loved her work and her colleagues.

She was predeceased by her parents Francis and Alice (Silva) Medeiros, her brother Edward, sister Mary Frances and her cat Poopsie. She is survived by her sister Bernadette, brother Michael and his wife Debora and Frank and his wife Anne-Marie, her nieces, and her great friend David “Dubba” Ellis.

Visiting hours will be held at the Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St., Rt.16, Watertown, on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Federal and state guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required and capacity will be controlled. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and public safety concerns, burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, visit giragosianfuneralhome.com.