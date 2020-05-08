Alison Blank, 51

May 8, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 8, 2020 edition.

READING — Alison Blank, 51, of Reading, entered eternal rest on May 6, 2020.

Alison grew up in Wakefield and one of her favorite things to do was to spend time at Lake Quannapowitt.

Loving daughter of the late Elaine (Sacks) and Dr. Richard J. Blank. Dear sister of Karen and her husband David Stein of Los Angeles and David Blank and his girlfriend Maria Capone of Woburn.

Due to social distancing protocols, services and memorial were held privately. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.