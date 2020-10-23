All but varsity boys’ soccer to play for WMHS tomorrow

BAILEY McDEVITT and the Wakefield High girls’ soccer team will get back out on the field tomorrow when they host a 3-1 Melrose team 9 a.m. at the Galvin Middle School. The Warriors are 2-1 and haven’t played since a 1-0 loss to Wilmington on Oct. 12. (Dan Pawlowski File Photo)

Wakefield Memorial High School is looking forward to getting back on the playing field tomorrow.

All games scheduled last Saturday were canceled by administrators of both Wilmington and Wakefield High as a precaution after the town of Wakefield went “red” in last week’s public health report. Those matchups will not be rescheduled.

This week’s report, published yesterday afternoon, has Wakefield still in the red with 73 total positive cases over the last 14 days which is 33 more than last week’s number.

Wakefield and Melrose are scheduled to play in eight different events tomorrow. As of press time, and confirmed by Wakefield athletic director Brendan Kent, only the varsity boys’ soccer game has been cancelled. Wakefield will be hosting a varsity girls’ cross country meet, a JV girls’ soccer game, a varsity girls’ soccer game and a varsity field hockey game, all scheduled for 9 a.m. There will be a JV field hockey game at 10:30 a.m.

Melrose will be hosting a varsity boys’ cross country meet (9 a.m.), a freshman boys’ soccer game (9 a.m.) and a JV boys’ soccer game (11 a.m.)