Alvira T. Picardi, 91

May 11, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 11, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Alvira (Vera) T. Picardi (Renda), 91, from Wakefield, died on May 6, 2020 at the Blueberry Hill Nursing Home in Beverly.

Vera was born in Malden on February 25, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Ida (Vuolo) Renda.

Vera was raised in Malden and graduated from Chevrus High School and Malden Business School. She had been a resident of Wakefield for 53 years, where she raised her family, North Reading for seven years and Blueberry Hill Nursing home for 5 years. She held many jobs in her 91 years including secretarial and nursing home food service, hotel housekeeping and even drove a school bus.

Vera was deeply loved by her entire family especially her adoring late husband of 59 years, Louis Picardi. She is also survived by her loving children Paula Bugli and her husband Stephen of Middleton, son Steven Picardi and his wife Susan of Salem, N.H., and her daughter Judith Picardi of South Carolina. She was also predeceased by her late son Daniel Picardi, who she lovingly cared for during his 12 year fight with MS. She cherished her six grandchildren, Amanda Feugill, Michael Picardi, Matthew Picardi, Eric Bugli, Gregory Bugli and Daniela Picardi. Also, great-grandchildren, Calvin, Lyla and Colton Feugill and Tyler and Ryan Picardi. She was the sister of Lorraine O’Leary and her husband Jack of North Reading. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Vera enjoyed many different arts and crafts and shared her talents with many people. She loved playing Bingo, travel and the beach. Vera loved entertaining family and friends, especially her Christmas Eve parties that were an Italian feast that were open to everyone.

Interment will be private on Wednesday, May 13 and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

Arrangements are in the care of McDonald Funeral home in Wakefield. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit: www.mcdonaldfs.com