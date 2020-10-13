Ann Clemons, 84

Oct 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 13, 2020 edition.

BEDFORD, N.H. — Ann Clemons, 84, transitioned on Oct. 8, 2020, in Bedford, N.H. She was born at home in Wakefield, Mass., on Sept. 20, 1936, to Mary Butters Clemons and Maynard Gardner Clemons.

A spirited tomboy with long braids, Ann spent afternoons with her dog, Betsy, searching for frogs, turtles and snakes. When she wasn’t in the marshes and woods, she enjoyed sailing off the waters of Marblehead with her father. The summers of her youth were spent at Hillsboro Camp in New Hampshire, where she taught swimming, rode horses, played tennis, and developed a love for the natural world.

In 1954, Ann graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School. Her yearbook advice to underclassmen was “Study hard but have fun!” It’s a motto she carried throughout her life. A big believer in education, Ann received a registered nursing (RN) degree from Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing in Hanover, N.H., and a second nursing degree from Boston University.

On Aug. 27, 1960, Ann married William Hamilton Skiff, and the two had four children; Jennifer Skiff, James Skiff, Catherine Skiff Hood and William Skiff Jr. The family started in Hyannis, Mass., and later settled in Bar Harbor, Maine.

A spirited entrepreneur, Ann was celebrated in Maine when she invented the lobster trap coffee table, selling them throughout the United States. Later, after moving to Vero Beach, Fla., she founded Jessica’s Cookies and became known for her ability to produce a chocolate cookie that oozed fudge from its center. She baked cookies at night and during the day served as director of the nursing program at Indian River Community College in Fort Pierce.

Throughout her life, Ann was known for her dry wit and joie de vivre. An exceptional violinist and banjo player, she enjoyed late nights jamming with friends. Ann was a happy person who lived and loved passionately.

Her spirit is ever present in her children and their children: Margaret, Gardner, Alice, William, Taylor, Nate, Parker, Jake and Riley. She was grateful for Sean, Jon and Loida and for laughter shared with longtime friends. Ann leaves her cherished rescue dog Impy, to be loved by family.

Ann often said the world needed a good plague to give nature a chance. She got it and it got her. Ann died of natural causes accelerated by an infection of the COVID-19 virus. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.