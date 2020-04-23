Ann G. Nicolai, 77

Apr 23, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 23, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Ann G. Nicolai (Torcivia), 77, of Wakefield, died on April 21, 2020 at the Bear Hill Nursing Home in Stoneham.

Ann was born in Medford on February 3, 1943, and she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Flora (Giannone) Torcivia. Ann was raised in Everett and graduated from Everett High School in 1961. She had been a resident of Wakefield since 1970.

Ann graduated from Chandler School. She stayed home for many years when her daughters were young. They enjoyed endless, fun summers with family and friends in their built-in pool and playing bocce on their bocce court. When her daughters got older she went to work at C&C Associates for seven years and Nu Graphics for 10 years.

Ann was deeply loved by her entire family, especially her adoring husband of 55 years, Angelo Nicolai, and her loving daughters, Lisa Mundy and her husband John of Reading, Kimberly DiNapoli and her husband Michael of North Reading, and Michelle Greatorex and her husband James of Wakefield. She cherished her grandchildren: Zachery and his wife Valerie, Kristina, and Kaitlin Mundy, Jason, Julia, and Jenna DiNapoli, and Matthew, Jaime, and Emma Greatorex. She was the sister of Geri D’Amico and was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Torcivia. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.

Ann enjoyed playing cards, watching game shows, reading, playing games on her ipad, and visiting casinos, but her family was the most important part of her life. She was very active in the lives of her daughters and greatly enjoyed the company of her sons-in-law. She was exceptionally proud of the accomplishments of her grandchildren and was their biggest cheerleader.

Interment will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.