Anne G. Stelluto, 103

Jul 14, 2020

Published in the July 14, 2020 edition.

LYNNFIELD — Anne G. Stelluto, 103, a longtime resident of Lynnfield, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

She was born and raised in Newark, N.J. and she was the daughter of the late Anthony F. and Rose (Luciani) Gengo.

After graduating high school, she worked as a secretary for several years. During the WWII era, Anne and her sisters were writing letters daily to her brother and all the young men from the neighborhood that were away in the war. It was during a brief stay in a hospital where she encountered a roommate who was not writing to her own brother and she suggested that Anne write to him. She did indeed write this young man a funny, friendly letter and sent it along. The soldier’s Lieutenant, after screening the mail, handed him the letter and said, “This is the girl you are going to marry.” Six months after his return to the states, Anne (Gengo) married Anthony Stelluto in 1946. They settled briefly in Connecticut, then moved to Pennsylvania where they started their family. The moved to New York for several years and ultimately settled in Lynnfield in 1963.

Anne was a former parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church and then Most Blessed Sacrament Parish. Anne was a devoted homemaker and loved tending to her house. She was a talented decorator. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners and making homecooked meals for family and friends. She loved all kinds of crafts and was an accomplished seamstress. For several years she enjoyed doing crafts with a group of dear friends. She made clothes for her children and later made wonderful stuffed animals for her grandsons. She also enjoyed nature, birds, music, books, and traveling with her husband. Anne and Anthony shared a love for dancing.

She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Stelluto. She was the loving mother of Joanne LeFave and her husband William of Wakefield and Linda Plaisted and her husband Jeff of Stewartstown, N.H. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael A. LeFave of Wakefield, Justin LeFave and his wife Shantell of Va., Joshua Ferguson and his wife Katie of Ohio, and Jared Ferguson and his partner Breanne Gerke of N.H. She is also survived by two great- grandchildren: Kevan and Harley LeFave. She was predeceased by her siblings: Columbia Gengo, Antoinette Gengo, Louis Gengo and his late wife Louise, and Geraldine Benzel and her late husband Fred. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.