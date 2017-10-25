Anne M. Knight, 90

An avid golfer

Published in the October 25, 2017 edition

WAKEFIELD — Anne M. Knight, 90, a lifelong resident of Wakefield died Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington.

Born in Wakefield on October 29, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Stamegna) Albani.

Anne was raised in Wakefield and had attended St. Joseph School before going on to graduate from Wakefield High School. She was athletically inclined and was an avid golfer. Anne will be remembered for her great joy and love for her family and friends, and for her trust and faith in the Lord.

She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur A. Knight. She was the loving mother of Ann Marie Hook and her husband Kenneth of Ipswich, Arthur A. Knight, Jr. of South Hampton, New Hampshsire; Martin E. Knight and his wife Alice of New Jersey, Paul L. Knight and his wife Stacie of Medford, and Robert J. Knight of Chelmsford. She was the grandmother of Lauren, Julie, Christopher, David, Tina, Matthew, Abigail, and Michaela. She is also survived by her four great grandchildren: Thea, Jack, Charlie, and Gillian; as well as her former daughter-in-law, Roberta Knight of Stoneham. Anne was predeceased by her brothers Cosmo and Joseph Albani.

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.