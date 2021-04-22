Annette I. LaPierre-Arsenault, 99

Apr 22, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 22, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Annette I. LaPierre-Arsenault of Wakefield died Wednesday, April 21 in Reading at age 99.

She was born in Alberta, Canada on August 3, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Horace and Rosilda (Gervais) Marquis. She was raised in Webster and Worcester and had been a Wakefield resident for the past 11 years. She was also a former resident of Leominster and Stoneham and was a member of St. Patrick Church of Stoneham.

Annette was the beloved wife of the late Roger LaPierre, Wesley Turner and Henry Arsenault. She was the loving mother of Ronald LaPierre and his wife Tina of Wakefield. She was also the adored “Memere” to Marc, Samantha and Kayla LaPierre.

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday with visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Webster.