Anthony J. Zagarella, 79

Apr 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 17, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Anthony J. Zagarella, 79, of Wakefield, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

He was born on January 29, 1941 and was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Rosario Zagarella.

Mr. Zagarella was raised and educated in South Boston. He was a retired mail handler for the United States Post Office in Boston. Mr. Zagarella enjoyed spending time with his family, walking Lake Quannapowitt, cooking, and socializing. He was absolutely devoted to his wife and his family.

He was the husband of the late Virginia A. (Bowman) Zagarella. Mr. Zagarella is survived by his daughter Jessica L. DeFilippis and her husband Stephen of Malden, his son Anthony J. Zagarella Jr., of Arizona, his four grandchildren; Anthony J. Zagarella III, Rachel Zagarella, Jason Zagarella and Ava Lucia DeFilippis and his sister. He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Anne Zagarella and his five brothers; Joseph, Maxwell, Russell, Francis, and Thomas Zagarella.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.