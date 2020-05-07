Anthony L. Battaglia, 83

May 7, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 7, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Anthony L. Battaglia, 83, of Wakefield, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Winchester Nursing Center.

Born in Italy on December 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Lucia (Monterosso) Battaglia.

Mr. Battaglia had been a Wakefield resident since 1954 and had moved to Wakefield when he was 18 years old. He was raised and educated in Siracusa, Italy. Mr. Battaglia worked as a machinist at L.B. Evans Shoe Company in Wakefield, Otis Elevator in Billerica and Analog Devices in Wilmington.

He was the former husband of the late Paraschevi (Eliamo) Battaglia. Mr. Battaglia is survived by his son Joseph Battaglia of Wakefield, his daughter Sylvia Morrison and her husband Mark of Wakefield, his two granddaughters; Anna and Callie Morrison and his two sisters; Domenica Opland and Rosa Margherita both of Wakefield. He was predeceased by his sister Maria Mignatti.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.