Anthony Pace, 87

Jan 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 8, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Two days before his 88th birthday, Anthony Pace of Wakefield, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband and soulmate of the late Phyllis (Taibbi) for 63 years. Tony was the devoted father of his only daughter, Suzanne Hall.

Tony was born in Calabria, Italy on Dec.10, 1932, to the late Assunta and Michael Pace. He was predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Frank Pace. Tony leaves his sisters-in-law, Donna Pace and Joan Taibbi, along with many relatives and friends.

Tony was greatly admired for his sincere character, his willingness to help in any situation, and his sense of loyalty. He enjoyed his role as family man and good neighbor. Tony was always viewed as “the ultimate gentleman”.

Tony worked as a professional glazier for McCarthy Glass Co in Lynn. Later In life, he owned a Baskin Robbins Ice Cream Store in Brookline. At home, he was frequently seen outside puttering around his yard with pride. Red Sox, woodworking and bowling were among his many pastimes. Above all, his most cherished time was spent with the love of his life, Phyllis.

Tony fought his Dementia battle with courage and strength. To help fund research so that Dementia will someday be a disease of the past, a donation may be given in Anthony’s name at https://give.massgeneral.org/madrc or a check can be sent to MGH Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Development Office, Attn: Shawn Fitzgibbons, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 5407, Boston, MA 02114

A small private service was held at St. Florence Church through the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.