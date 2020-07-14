Antoinette Ferraro, 100

Jul 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 14, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Antoinette Ferraro, one of Wakefield’s centurions, passed away on Saturday the 4th of July, 2020.

Antoinette was born in Wakefield on September 20, 1919 to the late Concetto and Paulina (Sampiere) Giuliano.

Antoinette was a proud, lifelong resident of Wakefield. She graduated from Wakefield High School class of 1937. She was the founder and owner of the former Powder Puff Beauty Salon in Melrose which spanned four decades from the 1940’s to the 1970’s. Antoinette was a kind, loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt.

She was a culinary wiz and enjoyed making all kinds of meals and Italian desserts for family and friends. She enjoyed summers with family and friends for over 30 years at their home on Plum Island in Newbury. This past September, she was thrilled to celebrate her 100th birthday. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, walking in her neighborhood, and following the Red Sox and Patriots.

She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Ferraro and is survived by her two children, Joseph S. Ferraro Jr. and his wife Beth of Reading, and Maria Crotty, and her husband Thomas of Boxford; her four grandchildren, Gina Tranfaglia and her husband Thomas III, Kevin Crotty, and Andrew and Matthew Ferraro. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Tony Giuliano, and her sister, Mary Mason.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service was held at McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. Interment was at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.