Antonio Bonaventura, 98

Sep 28, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published on September 28, 2020 edition.

Antonio Bonaventura, 98, a resident of Wakefield, died Friday, Sept. 25, at the Tufts New England Medical Center.

Born in Pettorano Sul Gizio, Italy on July 19, 1922, Antonio was raised and married in Italy before moving to the United States in 1959. He and his wife first settled in the North End of Boston before making their home in Wakefield in 1962; there they raised their family. Together, they were members of St. Florence Church. Antonio had worked for a number of years for the L.B. Evans Shoe Company before becoming the proud owner of Grippo Shoe Repair located in Needham for more than 20 years. Above all, he loved his family.

He was the beloved husband of Rina (Soprano) Bonaventura, with whom he shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. He was the loving father of Giacinta “Gina” Bonaventura of Wakefield and Anthony Bonaventura and his wife Georgiann of Peabody. He was the adoring “Nonno” to Nicholas and Gino Bonaventura. He was the brother of the late Domenic, Joseph and Paul Bonaventura. He is also survived by one brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law in Italy as well as numerous nieces and nephews in both the U.S. and Italy.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.