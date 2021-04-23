Arthur Gallagher, 89

Apr 23, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 23, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Arthur “Mike” Gallagher, age 89, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021.

Mike grew up in Stoneham. After getting married he moved to Wakefield where he raised his family. He attended Stoneham High School and after graduation served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon Honorable Discharge, Mike attended Northeastern University and Suffolk Law School at night to earn his J.D. while working full time.

For most of his career Mike worked as a transportation attorney and did estate work for his family and community. He was a lifelong member of the Stoneham Elks. After retirement he was a regular at L Street for physical fitness and swimming in the ocean which he did even during the winter months. Mike always enjoyed spending time at Hampton Beach where his family maintained a cottage since his childhood.

Mike was adored by his family and is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rose (Balboni); his daughter Lisa Serra (Joseph); his son Michael Gallagher (Melissa); seven wonderful grandchildren: Nadia, Danny, Sarah, Joseph, Michael, Katherine, Maria, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents James and Josephine Gallagher and his sisters Jane Smith and Marjorie Fayle.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church in Wakefield.

Memorial donations may be made in Mike’s name to The Carroll Center for the Blind, Newton MA https://carroll.org/donate/

Arrangements are in the care of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 781-438-0135.