Arthur J. Rotondi Jr., 80

Mar 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 8, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Arthur Rotondi was love. His family and friends, and even strangers – who were never strangers for long — were the blessed recipients of this gentle and kind love.

He was a devoted son and son-in-law; a proud brother; a dedicated cousin; a stalwart friend; a loving father to his four daughters, three sons-in-law, three granddaughters; and, more than anything, a faithful husband to Karen, the love of his life and wife of nearly 54 years.

Arthur passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home on Friday, March 5, 2021 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was 80 years of age.

Arthur loved all people and he really loved to entertain. He was happiest surrounded by loved ones at the dining room table at Newell Road in Wakefield. Folks would gather at the Rotondi Manse for a simple cup of coffee or tea, Arthur’s homemade pizza or fried dough, Thanksgiving raviolis, Christmas turkey, and Easter ham. They came not just for the delicious food; but, for the warm welcome and lively conversations. Guests – who were always treated as family – would always find Arthur presiding over the table with his booming voice and mischievous and infectious smile or busy in the kitchen, working on his “perfect” mashed potatoes, his wine-induced turkey and gravy, or loading the dishwasher with precision.

Arthur was a 1957 graduate of Stoneham High School, who enjoyed organizing reunions over the years both in Massachusetts and in Florida.

A proud “Jumbo,” Arthur graduated from Tufts University in 1961. He later received his Juris Doctorate from the New England School of Law (Portia).

Though a proud Stoneham native, Arthur delved headfirst into the Wakefield scene when he first moved there with Karen and his young daughter, Ellen, in 1969. He served as a member of the Wakefield Housing Authority for more than 30 years.

A daily Mass communicant, he was a man of great faith and unbounding love for his family and friends. He was proud of his ancestry and descendancy. That pride, ultimately, turned his passionate hobby into a job, spending more than 15 years as a genealogist. An avid photographer, he moonlighted as a wedding photographer on weekends enabling him to capture special moments in other people’s lives. Later, he served as a judge advocate with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Department of Unemployment until his retirement.

After working for so many years to support and care for his family, Arthur wholeheartedly embraced retirement. He and Karen enjoyed traveling the world via planes, trains, and cruise ships and created lasting memories wintering in Naples, Florida for the last sixteen years.

Arthur was Karen’s knight in shining armor, his daughters’ hero, and his granddaughters’ loving cheerleader. Arthur’s legacy of love is forever imprinted on the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Arthur is the beloved husband of Karen (DeMarchi) Rotondi. He is the devoted father of Ellen Dawe and her husband Troy, Cara Dunn and her husband Ron, Kristin Shaver and her husband Ralph and Holly Rotondi. The cherished grandfather of Siena Dawe and her fiancé Kevin, Sophia Dawe and Hannah Shaver, Arthur is the dear brother of R. Paul Rotondi and his wife Elizabeth, Laurence Rotondi and his wife Sharon, Stephen Rotondi and the late Anthony Rotondi. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

The funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rte. 28), Stoneham Tuesday, March 9 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrating Arthur’s Eternal Life in St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St. Wakefield at 10 a.m. COVID protocols will be followed.

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Arthur’s Family on Monday, March 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Due to state regulations for COVID-19, a mask is required while in the funeral home and we are not allowed to have more than 50% capacity in the funeral home at one time. Interment St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Stoneham.

We hope you can virtually attend Arthur’s funeral by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85875101224?pwd=MmcycFNBU04zVk5oUXBDaDRhWEZkQT09 Passcode: Arthur

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Arthur’s memory to the Arthur J. and Karen L. Rotondi Fund, Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc. PO Box 321 Wakefield, Massachusetts 01880.

