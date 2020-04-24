Arthur T. D’Alelio, 82

Apr 24, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 24, 2020 edition.

LYNN — Arthur Thomas D’Alelio, 82, of Lynn died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Jesmond Nursing Home in Nahant.

Art is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Helen (Raffael) D’Alelio, and four children: Linda Glebus and her husband, Marty of Wrentham; Brenda Cassidy and her husband, Tim of Swampscott; Tony D’Alelio of Swampscott; and John D’Alelio and his wife, Lorrie of Swampscott. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Matthew, Mark and Caroline Glebus; Timmy and Jake Cassidy; Gianna, Angela and Joey D’Alelio; Jack D’Alelio and Emily Generazzo. Other family members include Art’s sister, Ruth McLaughlin and husband John, of California and sister, Grace Rogers and husband Robert, of Florida.

Art was born on February 2, 1938 in Charlestown. He was the son of the late Anthony D’Alelio and Ruth (Cella) D’Alelio. He graduated from Wakefield High School, class of 1956 and received his bachelor of science degree in Engineering from Northeastern University in 1963. After graduation, Art worked for Poly Abrams Construction; then in 1965 he was offered a job with Dan C. Marino Construction. This was a dream come true for Art. He worked for Dan for 21 years until Dan retired. Their relationship was very special and like no other. Art started his own construction company, called D’Alelio Construction in 1985 with his son until his retirement.

Art will be remembered for his love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, boating, travelling and time spent with family in Bridgton, Maine. He was always fascinated with historical sights/landmarks and absolutely loved the sport of hockey.

Sincere thanks to Art’s caregivers at Jesmond Nursing Home for their hospice support and care.

A memorial gathering for Art will be announced in the near future to honor, remember and celebrate his life. Please visit www.Solimine.com to post a memory and/or message of condolence.