Aubrey C. Brown Sr., 90

Mar 23, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 23, 2020 edition.

MELROSE — Aubrey Clifford “Cliff” Brown Sr., 90, a longtime resident of Melrose, March 21, 2020.

Beloved husband of Adelaide Marie (Penney) Brown with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Devoted father of Aubrey Clifford Brown Jr. and his wife Sheila Driscoll of Melrose, Linda Dalton and her husband William of Wakefield, Lori Brown of Melrose, Dr. Jeffrey Brown and his wife Dr. Lisa Scheib of Merrimack, N.H., Robert Brown and his girlfriend Lisa Minion of Windham, N.H., and Joyce Teixeira and her husband Chris of Nashua, N.H. Dear brother of Marion Martin of Calif., and the late Don Brown, Roy Brown, Jessie Brown, Marguerite Arsenault, James Brown, Blanche Lange, and Tricia Walker. Proud grandfather of Billy Dalton Jr. and his wife Megan, Casey Hausmann and her husband Brian, Holly Dalton and her boyfriend Brenton, Perry Doherty, Colin Doherty, Meave Doherty and her husband Clement, Chelsea Brown, Dylan Brown, Zaide Brown, Randal Brown, Robert Brown Jr., Christopher Brown, Clifford Teixeira, and Natalie Teixeira. Loving great-grandfather of JJ, Billy III, and Thomas. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Due to the ongoing public health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people in the community, Cliff’s family will gather privately to honor his life at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

Late U.S. Air Force veteran, Korea.