Avon Street man reported missing

Nov 25, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 25, 2020 edition.

SHAWN BACEVIC

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Police Department is looking for a missing 45-year-old Avon Street man named Shawn Bacevic.

He was reported missing at about 10:45 yesterday morning. He is listed at 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 240 pounds, with brown hair. Bacevic was last seen wearing dark jeans, gray t-shirt, and brown hooded sweatshirt. He does have health conditions and sometimes frequents the Stoneham area. He has left local areas in the past and been located in Maine and Tennessee. Police said there is no known vehicle involved at this time.

Police have distributed flyers to conductors on the commuter rail and have searched the shorelines of Lake Quannapowitt and Crystal Lake as well as other areas around town with negative results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield PD at 781-246-6321.

————

At about 9:30 yesterday morning, a Gladstone Street resident reported the theft of signs from his property.

At about 10 a.m. yesterday, a Main Street resident also reported the theft of political signs.

————

There were no injuries but both vehicles had to be towed and one driver was cited following an accident at Crescent and Centre streets at about 1:45 yesterday afternoon. According to police, A 2017 Ford C-Max, driven by a Melrose woman, was traveling east on Centre Street and hit the right side of a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder driven by a Lynn man as it was heading south on Crescent Street.

The driver of the Nissan told police that the Ford did not stop at the “Stop” sign at Centre and Crescent streets. The driver of the Ford claimed that the Nissan was traveling too fast.

The driver of the Ford was cited for a “Stop” sign violation.

————

At about 6:45 p.m. yesterday, a Karen Road resident reported a road rage incident that had occurred at about 6 p.m. The resident said that he pulled out of his driveway and was heading west on Karen Road as another car was approaching from the opposite direction. Due to parked cars, the roadway was narrowed, the resident said, but instead of yielding, the other vehicle sped up and forced his car off the road. An argument ensued which turned into a physical fight between the two men. The other man eventually drove off. Police were unable to locate the other vehicle or driver.

————

Police took seven more reports of fraudulent unemployment claims yesterday.

————

The Fire Department went out on 10 runs yesterday. Five of those were for medical aid.