Barbara Ann Silk, 83

Apr 23, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 23, 2020 edition.

WOBURN — Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Silk, 83, passed away at Care One Nursing Home in Wilmington from complications due to coronavirus on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Bobbie was born in Cambridge on July 8, 1936 to the late Thomas and Annie Bakey of Somerville. She is survived by her husband, John Brendan Silk; children, Thomas Silk, Maryanne Manozzi, Kathleen Sandoz, Jack Silk and Michael Silk; siblings, Thomas “Buddy” Bakey, Jack Bakey and Frank Bakey. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. She was a loyal and dedicated employee of New England Telephone. She loved to travel with her husband throughout the country to visit her grandchildren.

Bobbie was cherished and will be truly missed. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and an all-around amazing human being. Her infectious smile and laughter made her a genuine pleasure to be around.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.