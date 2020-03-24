Barbara Ann Uliano

Mar 24, 2020

Published in the March 24, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Barbara Ann (Govostes) Uliano of Wakefield, formerly of Woburn, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the cherished wife of Robert “Bob” Uliano.

Born and raised in Woburn, Barbara was a daughter of the late Sarah (Harkins) and Arthur J. Govostes Sr. She was a 1955 graduate of Woburn High School, where years before in the seventh grade, she met her husband to be, Robert, and dear friend, Carole (Connors) Vasapolli.

She was the winner of the Woburn Junior High School Spelling Bee Contest, going on to compete with other schools in the state at the Herald Spelling Bee Contest in Boston, and came in 8th place overall. Once a Tanner, always a Tanner.

Upon graduation, Barbara spent 18 years at John Hancock Life Insurance Company, where she worked in the home office in Boston. Following, she worked 13 years at North Shore Radiological Association Inc. in Wakefield and Danvers.

Her volunteer time and “patient care” at Mass General Hospital, Melrose Wakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital were in her younger years, which she was so proud and happy to do.

Barbara and her husband Robert volunteered at My Brother’s Table in Lynn for many years. They were also avid travelers, traveling to Europe, South America, the Caribbean, Bahamas, Canada, Bermuda and around the United States, including Hawaii, which was their most favorite place of all.

Barbara was one of eight children and always rejoiced in that but saddened at each loss. She was forever grateful for the love, happiness and faith besotted on all the children by their parents.

She was predeceased by her sister Mary, and brothers Arthur Jr., Donald, Kenneth Norman and Walter. Also her beloved nieces, Joanne and Donna.

Cherished wife of Robert “Bob” Uliano. Dear sister of William “Bill” Govostes, his wife Jo-An of Woburn. Barbara is also survived by her loving nieces, Karen, Susan, Diane, Nancy and nephews Kenneth Jr., Gary, Joel, Jason and Scott.

Barbara believed she had been given the greatest gifts in life one can receive, that being her dear parents and her beloved husband. And their many wonderful friends and her dear family, as well as her dear friend and sister-in-law Kathleen.

Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are presently private and are under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn.