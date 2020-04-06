Barbara L. Wetmore, 90

Apr 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 6, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Barbara L. Wetmore, 90, of Wakefield, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Chestnut Woods Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Saugus.

Born in Revere on July 27, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Virginia M. (Logan) Collins.

Mrs. Wetmore was raised and educated in both Revere and Everett. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother and her life focused on caring and providing for her family. Very artistic, Mrs. Wetmore painted in several mediums, but loved oil the best. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner; researched and studied with textbooks and was an ardent science fiction fan. She read three newspapers a day and was always current with the news and politics. She loved sharing stories and having conversations with friends and family. Mrs. Wetmore was a very generous, independent and engaging woman and she remained active in the lives of her family throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her husband, James A. Wetmore, who she married in 1948 and with whom she raised her loving family.

Mrs. Wetmore is survived by her three devoted daughters; Gayle Wetmore and her husband Robert Harvey of Melrose, Donna Wetmore and husband Bill Mailander of Beverly and Susan Wetmore and husband Al Zink of Wakefield; her three loving grandchildren Sara Mailander and her husband Julian Cure, Jaimie Mailander and Jim Zink; and her great-grandson River Zink. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wetmore was predeceased by her brother Ralph “Larry” Collins Jr., and her sister Jacqueline Bruce.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.