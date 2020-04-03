‘Being on a team should never be taken for granted’

Apr 3, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Pandemic gives new perspective to Pappas, Warrior track

Published in the April 3, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — We all know this is bigger than sports.

Thoughts are with the sick and gratitude is with healthcare workers on the front line.

Even in regards to what an extended absence has meant to students especially for Wakefield High’s class of 2020, sports is just one of the elements affected.

Yet for student athletes and coaches, COVID-19’s shutdown of the spring sports season has been very difficult. It’s an important part of their own health and wellness, one that includes friendships and a sorely missed community.

Wakefield track and field coach Perry Pappas is one of the many Warrior sports leaders who have gained a new perspective.

“Not being able to coach definitely has reminded me how fortunate I am to be able to work with such amazing kids who put their best effort forward every single day,” said Pappas. “The process is more important than ever.”

With the MIAA extending the season another week to June 27, the Warriors are are doing their best to stay positive and keep working towards getting ready for a potential abbreviated season. That’s a challenge for every sport, but especially difficult for track and field athletes.

“Our athletes train to build up strength and speed over a periodized 10-week season for peaking during the postseason,” said Pappas. “This will change how we train and plan for peaking. Those who are training on their own will have a smoother transition.”

That’s why coaches are doing their best to encourage their student athletes to work from home. They will never be able to replicate a normal practice, but staying ready is an important step.

“The main thing I suggest to the athletes is that they take it one day at a time and stay optimistic about the possibility of a season,” said Pappas. “The best thing they can do is continue to stay fit, find exercises that will prepare them for the season and consider every single workout they complete as an accomplishment. Every workout during this time should add to their confidence.”

Yes, adjusting to a life without sports has been one of many challenges during this time. Pappas is hoping his student athletes can reflect on what it really means to them; especially if they get a chance to compete again this spring.

“Being on a team should never be taken for granted,” said the coach. “Life is short and I hope they learn to make the most of every day we have together. I also hope they know how lucky we have been to have the freedoms we have in the U.S., all thanks to our veterans.

“Being involved in athletics has taught us all how to overcome adversity. This will present just another opportunity to show resilience. I’m confident that regardless of the format, we will all make the most of a shortened season and enjoy it more than ever.”