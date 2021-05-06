Bernice McDonald, 98

May 6, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 6, 2021 edition.

READING — Bernice (Sheridan) Cronin McDonald, a long time resident of Reading, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, with her beloved family at her bedside. The beloved wife of the late Richard “Dick” Cronin and the late Bernard “Bernie” McDonald, Bernice was ninety eight years of age.

Born and raised in Wakefield, “Bernie” was the daughter of the late George and Nellie (Qualters) Sheridan. After graduating from Wakefield High School and working in Boston for a brief time, Bernie enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard where she proudly served as Seaman 2/C, from 1943 – 1945 during World War II.

In 1950, Bernie married the love of her life and best friend Dick Cronin. Moving to Reading, they nestled right in, where they raised their daughter Cindy.

For many years Bernie worked for the Texaco Corporation and later White Fuel.

Bernie and Dick enjoyed many wonderful trips to England, France, Ireland, Switzerland and Hawaii during those years. In 1979, they decided to move to the sunny south and settled in Clearwater, Florida. Never a person to waste a minute, Bernie was employed and later retired from Honeywell Corporation. Florida offered many new opportunities for Bernie allowing her to join a bowling league and to learn the game of golf.

After the loss of her loving husband Dick, Bernie reconnected with one of her high school classmates, Bernie McDonald. As time passed and their relationship blossomed, they joined together and became, Bernie and Bernie McDonald! They made their home between Clearwater, Florida and Hampton, New Hampshire.

In 2011, Bernie left Florida and moved back to Wakefield to live with her daughter Cindy and her family. She enjoyed being back to her roots. Bernie loved her visits and phone calls from her nieces and nephews and reconnecting with old friends.

Most of all, Bernie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Bernie’s family was her world. Adored, cherished and oh, so loved.

Relatives and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects from 9 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn, followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. Charles Church 280 Main St., Woburn. Burial is private. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the Funeral Home and exit through the back door. Masks must be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in honor of Bernie to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, All Care VNA, Hospice & Home Care 210 Market St, Lynn, MA 01901 or to Perkins School for the Blind 175 N Beacon St, Watertown, MA 02472.