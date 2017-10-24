Beverly Burton Seavey, 81

CAMPTON, New Hampshire — Beverly Burton Seavey, 81, of Campton, New Hampshire, formerly of Reading, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, avid reader, skilled baker, nature enthusiast, community builder, advocate for women, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2017 in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Born in Boston, daughter of Ruth and Ambrose Burton, sister of Marcia King and David Burton. Bev married her high school sweetheart, Forrest Eugene Seavey; their first date was a dance at Wakefield High. After high school, Bev attended Katharine Gibbs School in Boston. Bev and Forrest’s 60-year marriage was filled with rich experiences from building their optometric practice to raising three children (Mark Burton Seavey, Deborah Seavey Howard, and Jennifer Ruth Seavey), to enjoying three grandchildren (Benjamin Howard, Alex Howard, and Sydney Seavey).

Friends and family knew Bev as energetic, an unending source of great ideas, and passionate about making the world a better place. Bev was a strong contributor to every community she lived in from public service to supporting women. She championed the renovation of the Highland School into the Reading Public Library and served on the building committee. She was a past Reading Town Meeting Member, President of the Reading League of Women Voters, President of Voices Against Violence, and Board member of Starr King UU Fellowship. The Beverly B. Seavey Community Service Award is given annually to a volunteer who makes significant contributions to help end domestic violence. She was spirited until the end and was surrounded by her family and lots of love.

A celebration of life will be held at Starr King UU Fellowship in 101 Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, New Hampshire on November 4 at 2 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at Starr King UU Fellowship in 101 Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, New Hampshire on November 4 at 2 p.m.