Beverly R. Dwyer, 87

Nov 5, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 5, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Beverly R. (Carey) Dwyer of Wakefield passed away on October 31, 2020 at the Brightview Senior Living at the age of 87 years old.

She was the beloved wife of the late Wendell C. Dwyer and the devoted mother of Lynne Moccia and her husband James Moccia of Amesbury, and Wendy Gurdjian of Danvers.

Beverly was the loving Grandmother of Janine Moccia and Michael Whitmyer of Byfield, Janelle Moccia and Eddie Audet of Amesbury, Michael Gurdjian and his wife Vanessa of Hamilton and Amanda Pizzi and her husband Jon Michael of Danvers.

She was the treasured Great Grandmother of Ian and Ethan Audet of Amesbury and Jack Gurdjian of Hamilton.

Beverly loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed walking Lake Quannapowitt and golfing.

She was a long time member at the Bear Hill Country Club.

Beverly will be dearly missed by her family and friends and all her knew her.

A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Arrangements by the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., Reading. To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.