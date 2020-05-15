Blanche E. Whitmore, 94

MIDDLETON — Blanche E. “Bianca” (Graglia) Whitmore, 94, of Middleton and formerly of Peabody, died on April 29, 2020 at the Greenwood Nursing Home in Wakefield due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She was the devoted wife of the late Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Whitmore.

Born in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Danna) Graglia. She was raised and educated in Peabody and was a graduate of Peabody High School, class of 1942. She has lived in Middleton for the past 73 years.

Blanche was employed as a tabulator for GTE Sylvania where she met her husband of 57 years. Together they created a family, which meant everything to Bianca.

She loved baking and cooking for everyone. She would sing and dance the polka and she especially enjoyed her Sunday walks around Middleton Pond with her family.

She was predeceased by her son, George Whitmore, her daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Burkinshaw and her siblings, John and Arthur “Arturo” Graglia and Laura Riess.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Mary Whitmore of Peabody, her three daughters: Carole Goterch of Haverhill, Janet Wyman of Somersworth, N.H., and Yvonne DeBruyn and her husband Robert of Mansfield, her son-in-law, Bob Burkinshaw plus many nieces and nephews. Bianca was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, of whom she was extremely proud.

The family would also like to thank the Middleton Fire Department, Rose Maccini, the “Help in Home” aides, and Debbie Husbands along with the rest of the staff and nurses at the Greenwood Nursing Center for their professionalism, care and compassion these past few years. They are deeply grateful to all.

A celebration of life will be held later once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, Peabody. To view on-line obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com