Bonnie Ann Burke, 65

Feb 2, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 2, 2021 edition.

WOBURN — Bonnie Ann Burke, age 65, of Woburn, formerly of Wakefield and North Reading, died Saturday, January 30 at the Lahey Clinic & Medical Center in Burlington.

Born January 4, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Francis MacFarland and Marjorie (Eagleson) Gass. She was the step-daughter of Frederick Gass.

Bonnie was raised and educated in North Reading and was a graduate of North Reading High School. She was also a member of the hockey cheerleaders. Following high school, Bonnie received her associate degree in Child Growth and Development. She had worked as a preschool teacher at the Golden Rule Nursery School at the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, where she was also an active parishioner and volunteer. She loved flowers and gardening and enjoyed her time spent at York Beach in Maine.

Bonnie was the beloved mother of Stacy DeAngelis and her husband Michael of Wakefield and Courtney Burke and her husband Timothy Heinstrom of North Reading. She was the adoring “Nannie” to her grandchildren Domenic, Sophia, and Rocco DeAngelis and Lily and Jack Peledge. She was the sister of Robert MacFarland and his wife Arleen of NH, Barry MacFarland and his wife Pamela of Wakefield, and Steve Gass and his wife Karen of IN. She is also survived by her longtime boyfriend Dave Tassone of Woburn, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 4-7pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those comfortable enough to attend will be required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to pay their respects and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.