Boy harriers win Bay State Invitational

Oct 17, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 17, 2017 edition.

Warriors win second state meet of the season

WRENTHAM — The Warriors boys’ cross country team once again traveled to Wrentham to compete against some of the best in the state and once again they finished on top with an even better performance than two weeks ago when they won the Frank Kelley Invite. This time the meet was split up into three evenly matched races.

The Warriors lived up to their #5 Massachusetts ranking by winning race B at the Bay State Invitational with a score of 54 points to beat out 2nd place finisher Methuen, who had 89 points. Out of the 16 teams who competed with full squads, Parker Charter was 3rd, Amherst Regional 4th, and Winchester 5th.

Of the three races contested on the day, Wakefield’s performances would have placed 1st over BC High of race A, and 3rd in race C behind nationally ranking Saint John’s Shrewsbury and just behind Marshfield.

Senior Matt Greatorex placed 2nd in a big personal best performance on the course as he nearly broke the 16 minute barrier with a time of 16:03. He was 10 seconds behind Amherst’s Jack Yanko as he sat in the top five the first half of the race and moved up during the later stages of the race.

Junior Rohan Singhvi and senior Tommy Lucey also ran impressive races stride for stride, as they worked their way up and had strong kicks to snag 5th and 6th place respectively. They both also had big personal bests of 17:24.

Sophomore Matt Roberto, who placed 15th, is really starting to learn how to race the 5K distance as he had yet another amazing race on the Wrentham course. This time he dipped well under 17 minutes to run 16:48 as the top Massachusetts sophomore in the race.

Junior Casey Brackett is putting his big summer mileage to the test as he once again was Wakefield’s 5th man with a time of 17:14, less than a second shy of grabbing the last medal, placing a 26th to round out the score.

Senior Riley Brackett and sophomore Tanner Jellison showed important depth as they placed 30th and 31st with near identical times of 17:18. It’s important to note that if Roberto or Brackett had fallen back they would have been strong enough to still secure the victory.

Junior Billy Stevens placed 40th in 17:32, senior Ryan Smith placed 56th in 17:55. Sophomore Jimmy Crump was 81st and junior Derrick Scheeler 82nd in a time of 18:36. Dominick Denis was 118th in a time of 19:30.

Next up for the Warriors is Watertown at home today before heading to the Cape on Saturday for the Twilight Invitational.