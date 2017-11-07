Boy harriers compete at MSTCA Coaches Invitational

Nov 7, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Seven Warriors prepare for states this weekend

Published in the November 7, 2017 edition.

WRENTHAM — Members of the Wakefield boys’ cross-country team traveled to Wrentham to compete in the MSTCA Coaches’ Invitational in what was the last race of the season for most of the competitors, while the rest of the Warriors prepare for the Division 3 Eastern Mass. State Championship to be held this weekend.

Tanner Jellison proved why he was selected as a Middlesex League All Star with a strong performance in the sophomore race placing 8th out of 335 runners. He finished in a personal best time 17:08.

Trevor Zupan also ran a great race as he medaled placing 48th in the same race.

Sophomore Jack Callahan had a big personal best time of 18:37. Sophomore Jimmy Crump ran a time of 19:10. Sophomore Ian Schermerhorn ran a personal best time of 19:23.

A team of freshman also ran well and ended up running personal bests compared to their time a month ago on the same course. Racing the 1.9 mile course, Jonathan D’Ambrosio ran a time of 11:25, Zack Jellison ran 11:47, Alex Skeldon ran 11:59, Andrew Roos 12:03, Dan King 12:06, Cory Sample 12:15, Aaron Canestrao 12:18, and David Schurter 12:52.

In the junior/senior race, junior Derryn Langlois ran a good race and finished with a time of 17:53. Senior Ryan Smith ran a time of 18:22. Senior David Lee finished in a time of 19:18.

This Saturday the boys will look to repeat as divisional champions as they head to the Wrentham Development Center for the D3 Eastern Mass. States. Competing for the team will be Matt Greatorex, Tommy Lucey, Rohan Singhvi, Matt Roberto, Riley Brackett, Billy Stevens, and Casey Brackett. Alternates will be Tanner Jellison, Ryan Smith, and Derryn Langlois. If the boys place in the top 4 in team scoring, they will earn a trip to the All State Championship on November 18 in Gardner.