Boys’ hoop closes strong in 72-51 win over Spartans

Feb 9, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 9, 2021

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

STONEHAM — With about five minutes left in the fourth quarter on Saturday morning at Stoneham High, Wakefield High boys’ basketball interim head coach Bryan Sweeney called a timeout to try and stop an 8-0 Spartan run that cut a previously comfortable Warrior lead down to 51-46. Whatever was said in that timeout, the coach will want to write down for future reference.

Wakefield responded by closing the game on a 21-5 run, winning 72-51 and improving to 5-3 on the season.

“We got out to a great start and played probably our best half of basketball this year then we let them back into the game,” said Sweeney. “Stoneham started making shots and we couldn’t hit anything for a little bit. Then in the 4th, we really got hot and made some shots to put the game away.”

Senior captain Chris Alden scored all six of his points during that five minute run. Junior Jeff DiFazio (16 points) had five, junior Andrew Quinn (9 points) had five and senior captain Paul Holman (12 points, 7 rebounds) had a bucket to conclude the scoring in the final five minutes while the Warrior defense picked it up to shut down Stoneham’s strong inside-out game.

Senior Brett Okundaye scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half with many coming on steals and quick two’s on the fast break. Wakefield’s full court press was working well in the first half, disrupting Stoneham’s ball handlers and creating a lot of easy buckets.

“Brett was very active at the top of our press,” said Sweeney. “He always get his hands on the ball, gets steals and can finish out in transition.” Okundaye had five steals, seven rebounds and two assists.

Holman had seven points in the first half. He had a complete game, finishing well on the block, battling on the defensive end against Stoneham’s talented big man Peter Godfrey, working hard on the glass and hitting a 3-pointer.

“Paul Holman has been playing really well the last few games. He has come on strong,” said Sweeney.

Sweeney also shouted out the defensive effort of Quinn, another key component to Wakefield’s effective press in this one. Quinn scored seven of his nine in the second half.

Wakefield’s strong first half included an explosive second quarter in which they outscored Stoneham 23-12. Quinn hit an elbow jumper to start the scoring. DiFazio followed with a 3 from the top of the key; Okundaye got a second chance basket and later found Holman underneath for two; an Okundaye steal and layup made it 29-17 and sophomore Ethan Margolis had a tough two on a drive.

Holman battled on the glass to get to the line for two points and junior Sean Russell, who scored seven first half points, worked hard to get to a loose ball and find Okundaye underneath making it 35-21. Russell finished the half with a flurry when he hit a 3 and later converted after an offensive rebound to make it 40-21 at the break.

DiFazio led the Warriors in second half scoring with 10 of his 16.

“It was nice to have Jeff back fully healthy, he had been out with a sprained ankle,” said Sweeney. “This was the first game he looked like he did before he was hurt.”

DiFazio hit a much-needed 3 to close a relatively forgettable third quarter for the Warriors who were outscored 17-9 in the frame.

The final five was a clinic. Alden’s spin and scoop layup out of the timeout stopped the Spartan run and he quickly followed that up with a 3 to make it 56-46. A Quinn 3 made it 59-46 as the strong shooting continued. Wakefield hit two triples in the first half and five in the second half.

After Holman played some great defense on Godfrey in the post, his hustle paid off on the next trip with a 3 off a Quinn assist.

Wakefield pressed until the end and continued to play hard, diving on the floor even when the outcome was all but decided. A Quinn fast break bucket, Holman steal and two and DiFazio 3 closed the scoring.

The Warriors and Spartans will meet for a third time tomorrow night, 6 p.m. at the Charbonneau Field House. Wakefield won the first matchup on MLK Day.

“It was a nice win,” said Sweeney of Saturday’s game, “but it will be difficult to beat the same team three times in one season.”