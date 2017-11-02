Boys’ soccer team honors a terrific senior class

Nov 2, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Warriors come up short against Reading

Published in the November 2, 2017 edition.

By DAN MARGARITA

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boy’s soccer team ended their season last night with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Reading at the Galvin Middle School.

Being the last home game of the season it was Senior Night and the seniors on both teams were honored before the game.

“Our seniors, I’m super proud of them. It’s all about them. They definitely left everything they had out there on the field,” said Wakefield coach Andrew Tetrault.

Much of the early part of the game was controlled by Reading, who kept the ball in the Wakefield’s end to start the game.

“I think when we opened up the seniors were so amped. It’s such a big night for them. I think they were gripping a little too tight (and) their toes were clenched a little too tight. They were excited to get going and we opened up a little bit not having a touch, but after that we made a few adjustments and made a few subs and what not and got them back on and we settled down, especially in the second half,” said the coach.

The pressure paid off for Reading when Christian Trauger took a shot from deep outside. The ball sailed into the upper left corner, just out of the reach of Wakefield keeper Ryan Ritchie to make it 1-0.

Wakefield did manage to settle down and began to assert themselves offensively. Carter Margolis put some shots on net and Anthony Pellegrino took a shot that Reading keeper Alex Katsoufis had to dive to stop.

The second half saw Wakefield outshoot Reading. Jared Hurley, Pellegrino and Skyler Burns all had shots on net.

Wakefield’s best scoring bid came on a shot from Patrick Almeida, who shot one high that Reading keeper Katsoufis had to jump up and deflect. The ball went off of the hand of Katsoufis and off the top of the Reading cross bar.

“I still think our guys outplayed them and were the more skilled team but the ball didn’t bounce our way like we wanted to. Give credit to Reading. They capitalized when they needed to. We had our chances. We made threats down the corner; we made threats with corner kicks and deep throws. Their goalie made a huge save there at the end. That would’ve made for a good tie,” said Tetrault.

At The Galvin Middle School

Reading 1 0 < 1

WAKEFIELD 0 0 < 0

First Half Scoring: Rea: Trauger (un) 38:00.

Second Half Scoring: None.

Keeper Saves: Wak, Ritchie (8 shots, 7 saves); Rea, Katsoufis (13 shots, 13 saves).