Boys’ soccer shuts out Stoneham

Oct 27, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Warriors are 2-0 this week; host Georgetown Saturday

By DAN MARGARITA

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ soccer team continued their winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Stoneham last night at the Galvin Middle School.

“The guys are working hard. That was a goal of ours. We knew we were going to have a lot of home games this last part of the season. Four home games in a row. We circled each one and said, ‘We could go 4-0. We can end it on a great, positive note,” said Wakefield coach Andrew Tetrault.

Neither team was able to generate many offensive chances to start the game. Wakefield’s first shot came from Carter Margolis, who managed to put one on net but it was from the sideline and had little chance of scoring.

Wakefield was able to finally score when Cole Kraus found the back of the net with the assist going to Margolis.

Stoneham had a good scoring chance when Jack Kruz knocked a header wide right of the net off a corner kick.

Stoneham began putting some pressure on Wakefield but some solid defense kept any real scoring threats at bay.

The second half began with Stoneham’s Evan Cann getting a header over the Wakefield cross bar.

“The guys are working hard and buying into it. They’re really trying to play wide and make those runs to get behind the defense and find them in the open spots and crash the net and score,” noted Tetrault.

Wakefield survived a scare with less than two minutes remaining in the game. After heavy pressure from Stoneham, Wakefield keeper Ritchie was down on the ground after a save, leaving an open net for Stoneham. Stoneham’s Neftaly Perez had a shot on gaol but it was knocked away by Wakefield’s Mark Auld to preserve the lead and the game.

“Stoneham is a great team. They’re well-coached and we knew they were going to be pushing hard. They definitely made an adjustment and attacked a little more aggressively in the second half and we held them off. It was not easy but we definitely held them off. Our back line was just working hard. (Keeper Ryan) Ritchie again with a scoreless sheet, so it’s a credit to the whole team,” said Tetrault.

At The Galvin Middle School

Stoneham 0 0 0

WAKEFIELD 1 01

First Half Scoring: Wak, Kraus (Margolis) 28:30.

Second Half Scoring: None

Keeper Saves: Wak, Ritchie (5 shots, 5 saves); Sto, Feliciano (6 shots, 5 saves).