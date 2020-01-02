Boys track starts season with two wins

Jan 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Meet Melrose today

Published in the January 2, 2020 edition.

BOSTON — The WMHS boys’ indoor track and field team is 2-0 to start the season after victories over Watertown and Wilmington.

The Warriors beat Watertown soundly on Dec. 19 at Boston University. Wakefield had plenty of first place finishes and sweeps over the Raiders to kick off the season with an 88-11 victory.

Trevor Zupan ran a blistering 600 meters in 1:27.44 for first place. It was the best time in the entire league. Ian Schermerhorn picked up second place points with a 1:33.39.

Liam Cosgrove also topped the league in the shot put with a 45’7”. His younger brother Logan picked up second place with a 44’2”.

Wesley Pierre got first in the 55 meter dash with a 6.86. It was the second best time in the league. Ryan Obear (7.24) and Freddy Sanchez (7.59) helped pick up the sweep in 2nd and 3rd.

Tanner Jellison ran the mile in 4:42.17 good for first place and second overall in the league. Sophomore duo Michael Roberto (5:00) and Thomas Dowd (5:03) concluded the sweep.

Bradley Diaz had a strong 300 meters with a 37.67 for first place and 3rd overall in the league. Tucker Stikeman got 2nd in 38.62.

Eli Gosselin-Smoske had a great day to start his season, taking first in both the 55 meter hurdles (8.42) and high jump (5’4”). Wakefield swept the hurdles with Cory Sample (9.98) and Jamie Poole (10.17).

The Warriors also swept the two mile with Jonathan D’Ambrosio (10:41), Alex Skeldon (11:31) and Andrew Russell (11:48).

Get

past

Wilmington

56-44

Wakefield needed to be on their game to beat the surging Wildcats on Dec. 27 back at BU.

One of the major highlights came from the 4×400 relay team whose 3:32.05 was less than a second off the school record. Junior Tucker Stikeman got them off to a great start and seniors Trevor Zupan and Tanner Jellison put them in great position before sophomore Bradley Diaz finished strong. They beat a good Wilmington relay by about seven seconds.

Wesley Pierre again set the tone in the 55 dash his 6.88 good for first. MyKease Driggers picked up 3rd place points with a 7.08.

Stikeman took first in the 300 with a 38.20.

Zupan topped the entire league again in this meet except this time in the 1,000 meters with a 2:41.8.

Diaz got first in the 600 with a 1:25.7.

Matt Roberto beat Wilmington’s Greg Adamek for first in the two mile with a 10:02.

Gosselin-Smoske took first again in the 55 hurdles with an 8.41. He got second in the high jump with a 5’4”. The senior also got first in the long jump with a 17’09”.

Jellison got second in the 1 mile with a 4:43.40.

The team needed big points from the throwing team and the Cosgrove brothers delivered once again. Liam got first with a 43’6” while Logan was second with a 42’10.

Wakefield will meet Melrose today, 4:30 p.m. back at BU. The Red Raiders beat Watertown on Dec. 27 and fell to Stoneham on Dec. 19.