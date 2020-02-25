Building Inspector Jack Roberto to retire

Feb 25, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 25, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — After many years of service, Building Inspector Jack Roberto will be retiring at the end of June, and he was on hand at last night’s Town Council meeting for the presentation of his final budget. But his retirement is not the only change coming for the Inspectional Services (Building) Department next fiscal year.

As Town Accountant Kevin Gill presented the FY 2021 budget for the department, he noted that the budget was going up $51,610, all of which is in personal services. The increase is largely related to the fact that the Building Inspector position will no longer be shared with Lynnfield.

Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio said that, while he was a big fan of regionalization, both Lynnfield and Wakefield officials felt that it was no longer mutually advantageous to share the services of a Building Inspector. Maio said that with the building boom Wakefield is currently undergoing, “I need our inspectors here full-time.” He noted several large potential projects are in the pipeline, including a new Northeast Metro Tech school, a new high school in Wakefield and a Public Safety Building upgrade, along with the usual complement of new homes, home additions and condominium projects.

Maio noted that for its part, Lynnfield is not going through the same type of building boom and felt that it could handle its own needs in house.

Maio praised Roberto, noting that it was rare to find someone with the level of technical and zoning knowledge that Roberto possesses. Maio said that he expects to have a new Building Inspector in place by July 1 and will be putting together a committee to review applications, similar to how the replacement of the DPW Director was handled last year.

The Town Council approved the Inspectional Services budget at $364,218.

Several other departmental budgets were also reviewed and approved last night.

The Town Council approved the Information Technology (IT) budget at $371,892. Gill explained that this budget was increased by $20,648 over FY 2020. Most of the increase, Gill said, was due to the implementation of new software programs, including “Open Checkbook,” a system that allows citizens to monitor the town’s spending and finances online.

There was also a brief discussion of cybersecurity between the Town Council, IT Director Todd Bowden and Finance Committee member Brian Cusack.

The Town Council approved the Retirement budget at $6,678,498, including an increase of $403,311.

The Library Budget was approved at $1,779,056, including a $49,265 (2.85 percent). increase. Beebe Library Director Catherine McDonald said that the budget “keeps us where we need to be and will allow us to do some new things next year.”

The Town Council Budget was approved at $562,729.

Gill presented his own Accounting Department budget at $426,612, including an increase of $10,285. Most of the increase is in personal services for negotiated salary increases.