Camille L. Harris, 83

Mar 16, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 16, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — On Friday, March 12, 2021, Camille L. Harris, longtime Wakefield resident, passed away peacefully at Lahey Hospital. She was 83.

Camille was born in Wakefield, on August 17, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Jermiah and Florence Drinkwater. Camille grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Nazareth Academy and then went on to Boston College where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education. She taught third grade at the Dolbeare and Hurd schools in Wakefield.

Camille was the beloved wife of the late Donald Harris. She is survived by their son Kyle Harris and his fiancée Wendy Wallace of Wakefield, daughter-in-law Jennifer Consantine of Burlington and Paige Harris of Wakefield, to whom she was the proud “Gammie.” She is also survived by her sister Nancy Cronin of Wilmington, her sister Jeraldine Muse and her husband Joseph Muse of Wakefield and many friends and family.

Visitation for friends and family will be held at McDonalds Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be private for immediate family members. Burial will be private at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield. P.O Box 321 Wakefield, MA 01880.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.