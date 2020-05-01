Carmela LaConte, 101

May 1, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 1, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Carmela “Millie” LaConte passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Woburn Nursing Center. Born in Boston’s West End on May 29, 1918, daughter of Rocco and Giuseppina Montecalvo Cipriano, her family later moved to Malden where she was educated and spent most of her life before settling in Wakefield.

After graduating eighth grade, Millie went to work at Daggett Chocolate Factory in Cambridge, alongside her father, uncles and cousins. She also worked at National Radio during World War II. When her family was grown, she went to work at Malden Novelty, and later Data Printer Company.

Carmela was the beloved mother of Joseph Ricci of Wakefield, Donald LaConte and wife Debra of Lynnfield, Pamela Hart and husband Donald of Wakefield and James LaConte of Florida.

Nana Millie is survived by her loving grandchildren, Joseph Ricci, Peter LaConte, Michael Hart, Tanya Reilly, Carly Desouza Dasilva and James LaConte; 15 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of Angelina Wallace of Florida and the late George and Anthony Cipriano, Teresa Casey and Eleanor Magnani and grandmother of the late Dennis and Christopher Ricci and was wife of the late Gabriel LaConte and Romeo Ricci.

Family was very dear to her, never turning down the opportunity to baby sit, house sit, dog sit, provide care during illness or enjoy time spent with family and grandchildren.

Nana Millie will be long remembered for her love of baking, especially her “Nana Millie cookies.” Celebrations were never complete without them.

She enjoyed traveling to Italy, Scotland, Canada, Hawaii and across the country and was a member of Wakefield Sons and Daughters of Italy, Catholic Daughters of America, Greenwood Seniors, Hart’s Hill Ladies Group and Wakefield Senior Center.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Woburn Nursing Center for the care given her and kindness shown during her time there.

Private services are in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.