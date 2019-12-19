Carol A. Buttery, 69

TEWKSBURY — Carol A. (Skelton) Buttery, 69, of Tewksbury, formerly of North Reading, died on December 17, 2019.

She was the beloved and devoted wife of Robert J. Buttery and the loving mother of Alan B. Wood and Victoria L. Fici and her husband Douglas as well as the cherished nana of Bennett, Cameron, Adam, Alexcia and Zander. She was also the dear sister of James A. Skelton, Walter J. Skelton and his wife Katherine, and the late Dennis J. Skelton and Thomas E. Skelton and she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with her family in the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., Reading, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Parking attendants and elevator available.

Please consider donations in memory of Carol to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

For directions or to send a memorial condolence please visit the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home at www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome