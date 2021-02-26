Carol A. Carano, 77

Feb 26, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 26, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Carol A. Carano, 77, of Wakefield died on Wednesday, February 24 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Carol was born in Everett on June 16, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Marion (Tropeano) Golini.

Carol was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1961. After high school she worked as a clerk for an insurance firm. She met and married Terrance Carano and began to raise a family together. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all that knew her.

Carol was the beloved wife of the late Terrance Carano. She was the loving mother of Thomas A. Carano and his wife Lisa, Dominic J. Carano and Teri A. Carano, all of Wakefield. She was the sister of the late Thomas Golini, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Christy, Jamie, and John Carano and Jackie Iorio and her husband Marc, and was also the great-grandmother of Adriana Carano and Ava Iorio.

The funeral service will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.