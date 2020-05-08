Carol M. Pizzano, 87

May 8, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 8, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Carol M. Pizzano, 87, of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham and Melrose, died Tuesday May 5, 2020 at The Aberjona Nursing Center of Winchester.

Born in Melrose, December 24, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Mary (MacNeil) Wortman.

Carol was a graduate of Melrose High School and Massachusetts General School of Nursing. She was a retired Registered Nurse for the former New England Memorial Hospital in Stoneham. She was a member of the Sons of Italy. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling and dancing.

Carol was the beloved wife of the late Charles Pizzano. She was the loving mother of Paul and wife Janice of Ashland, Chareles Pizzano Jr. and wife Denise of Peabody, Stephen Pizzano and wife Judy Tsao of Toronto, Canada, Peter Pizzano and wife Donna of Stoneham and John Pizzano and Robert Heywood of Seabrook, N.H. She was the sister of William Wortman of Melrose, Michael Wortman of North Carolina, Nancy Mack of Georgia and the late Barbara St. George and Marie Wortman. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Jenny, Amy, David, Nicole, Chris, Haley and Sarah and six great-grandchildren.

Interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Due to the COVID-19 virus funeral services will be private.